Activists rally on Pa. capitol steps to “count every vote”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A coalition of activists linked to Democratic-leaning causes gathered at the state Capitol Wednesday for an event whose name left no doubt about its aim: the “Rally to Count Every Vote and Protect the Results.”

“This election is about us, our voices, and our community,” said Katy Personette, a media coordinator for We the People-Pa., an umbrella organization including other groups such as SEIU Healthcare PA (a union representing hospital workers) and Black Lives Matter. “We’re coming together […] to make our voices heard and demand that every vote be counted.”

Republican-linked groups have generally said they want every legitimate vote counted too, but they have a narrower definition of what that means.

President Trump has alleged mail-in ballots, which are more popular than ever this year and have been particularly popular among Democrats, present opportunities for fraud.

