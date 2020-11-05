Allegheny County election officials address ballot count delay

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Tens of thousands of mail-in ballots in the Pittsburgh area will not be counted until Friday afternoon, officials said in a press conference Thursday.

According to the Allegheny County election officials, a vendor mixed up ballots in the county and a court judge says they cannot be counted at this time.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said, “29,000 ballots have been ordered by federal court to not be handled or processed until 5 p.m. on Friday.”

The county also has nearly 7,000 ballots that were damaged or experienced other issues that will be included in the Friday evening count.

