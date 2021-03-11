Attorney General Shapiro defends Pennsylvania’s election process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been almost five months to the date since Joe Biden was declared president in what many consider the country’s most divisive election.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro turned his attention to the question: “was the election rigged?”

Shapiro participated in a panel with his battleground state counterparts talking about how it all unfolded.

At the same time, the House State Government Committee held its fifth election hearing.

The election may be over, but clearly the debate surrounding it is not.

“At the end of the day, we had a safe and smooth election,” Shapiro (D) said.

Counting ballots was the easy part, according to Shapiro. He said it was the failed lawsuit medley by former President Trump’s team that made things rocky.

“There’ some real damage that was done to our democracy, and we’ve gotta do some truth-telling here in Pennsylvania and across this country to repair the damage that was done by Donald Trump and his enablers,” Shapiro said.

One Pennsylvanian’s fair election is another’s election stolen.

“The Supreme Court action defied the law, legislature and the will of the people,” said U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, (R) Dauphin, Cumberland and York County.

Congressman Perry is one of nine Pennsylvania Republicans who rejected the state’s results in January, arguing that the Supreme Court and Gov. Wolf usurped election law by accepting mail-in ballots for three more days as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

“Votes that are accepted under unconstitutional means without fair and equal protection for all — the only result can be an illegitimate outcome,” Perry said.

Shapiro said that wouldn’t have mattered, considering those ballots only accounted for about 10,000 votes.

“Even if all of those votes happened to be for former President Trump, it would not have altered the outcome of the election,” Shapiro said.

Still, questions remain. A Legislative Election Advisory Board was established to determine where the state can improve.

“I would argue that they’re looking at it to make it harder for people to vote, but certainly if they want to look at this issue and address it legislatively, they certainly can,” Shapiro said.