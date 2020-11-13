Ballot canvasing near completion in Pa.

FILE- In this Oct. 26, 2020, file photo, Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Christina White, right, examines signatures on vote-by-mail ballots with members of the Canvassing Board Judge Raul Cuervo, left, and Judge Betsy Alvarez-Zane, center, at the Miami-Dade County Board of Elections in Doral, Fla. Florida will never experience another election meltdown exactly like the one that made the state an international laughingstock in 2000, when after a five-week recount and court battle George W. Bush edged Al Gore and won the presidency. State leaders eliminated computer punchcard ballots, implemented statewide recount laws and made it easy to cast and process ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reported on Friday that the canvass by counties of ballots cast in the Nov. 3 general election is nearing completion.

Under state law, county boards of election must individually examine each provisional ballot and assess whether they meet the standards for counting.

As of Friday midday, approximately 40,000 of the provisional ballots cast have been counted or partially counted, and canvassing still hasn’t stopped.

“We are extremely grateful to all 67 counties who have been working overtime and putting in an extraordinary effort to count every vote, with so far more than 6.8 million votes having been counted,” Secretary Boockvar says. “The counties continue to adjudicate and count the approximately 100,000 provisional ballots issued to voters at the polls on Election Day, as well as the more than 28,000 military and overseas ballots that were cast in this election.”

It was reported that 28,529 military and oversee absentee ballots were cast by the Nov. 10 deadline.

Based on the unofficial returns submitted by all the counties to the Department of State, Secretary Boockvar has determined that she will not be ordering a recount and recanvass of the election returns in the counties, as no statewide candidate was defeated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast.

This includes the following races: President of the United States, Attorney General, Auditor General, and State Treasurer.

Up-to-date election returns showing votes cast as reported from each county can be found on the department’s voting website.

Additionally, the new dashboard provides the numbers of mail and absentee ballots cast, counted, and remaining to be counted in each county.