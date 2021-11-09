Ballots are continuing to process across the Midstate even a week after election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mail-in ballots can be seen as a newer concept for the State of Pennsylvania which can come with adjustments.

Like even though it’s been a week since the election, the counting of ballots is still happening.

“It’s so important in every election that every eligible ballot can be counted,” Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said.

Degraffenreid says a huge number of mail-in ballots can complicate things. She says mail-in ballots cannot be pre-canvas meaning they need to be counted on election morning and says that takes time for counties to process.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“I would say that provisional ballots, those too have to be researched to determine whether or not the voter is eligible and if the counties determine that they were eligible those ballots too must be counted,” Degraffenreid said.

Over in Lancaster County, election board members say they’ve had their hands full, especially with processing write-ins.

Degraffenreid says another reason various counties are needing more time is because many are also waiting for military and overseas ballots to come in too.

“And we need absolutely time for the counties to make sure that they go through their careful and methodical reconciliation procedures to make sure that they trust the outcome of the election,” Degraffenreid said.

Degraffenreid also says she understands how many people want to know official results as soon as possible.

“But we completely understand that voters and candidates they want to know the outcome of all the contests certainly the two or the ones at the top of the ballot but all the way down those contests are so important,” Degraffenreid said.

Degraffenreid says as counting continues and many want to know the outcome patience at this moment is key.