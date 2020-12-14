Behind the Scenes of the Pennsylvania Electoral College

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — ABC27’s Dennis Owens was one of just a few journalists chosen to witness the 59th edition of the Pennsylvania Electoral College as they voted unanimously to elect Joe Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President.

Rich Fitzgerald, Head Teller for the PA Electoral College, made the vote official, saying “The vote for President of the United States was twenty votes for Joseph R. Biden and the vote for Vice President was twenty votes for Kamala D. Harris.”

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta was an elector for the first time. “This is a historic moment our electoral votes went to where they were supposed to go,” he said.

For Attorney General Josh Shapiro, this was his third go-around. “I think there was something special about this one. To be able to put the exclamation point behind the will of the people of Pennsylvania after all we’ve been through.” Shapiro was talking about the Republican cries of fraud and election wrongdoing and dozens of lawsuits batted away by the courts.

The electoral votes now go to Washington D.C. They will be read before a joint session of Congress on January 6, and the Biden-Harris team will be sworn in on January 20.