Biden 2020 outperforms Clinton 2016 in Midstate PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the mail-in vote count continues in Pennsylvania’s largest counties, why do the Biden campaign and some analysts continue expecting a Biden win despite (as of Thursday at 11 a.m.) a two-point Trump lead in the state?

For a clue, look to Midstate PA, where nine of 10 counties — the major exception is Cumberland — have counted nearly all ballots received so far.

An abc27 analysis found that in 2016, Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the region — excluding Cumberland — 60.6% to 35.5%, with third-party candidates receiving the remainder of the vote. Statewide, Biden defeated Clinton by 0.7%.

In 2020 — a year featuring less support nationally for third-party candidates — Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in the same nine counties 60.5% to 38.6%, a three-point improvement for Biden compared to Clinton.

Biden’s improvement over Clinton in Midstate PA counties, excluding Cumberland (where results for perhaps tens of thousands of votes received by Tuesday were not yet released as of Thursday at 11 a.m.):

County Biden improvement over Clinton Adams +2 points Dauphin +5 points Franklin +3 points Juniata -14 points Lancaster +3 points Lebanon +2 points Mifflin -2 points Perry +1 point York +4 points

To be clear, Trump has defeated Biden in all Midstate counties except Dauphin, in a few cases by three-to-one margins. This depicts Biden’s performance compared to Clinton’s, for context relating to what a similar relative statewide shift could mean.

Juniata County, the Midstate’s smallest-population county, appeared (like Cumberland, not listed here because of the incomplete state of its tabulation) to be an outlier compared to regional and state trends, so abc27 contacted Juniata’s election office to verify whether significant numbers of ballots remained to be counted. They said no — Juniata is caught up, in terms of counting all votes received so far.

By state law, ballots postmarked by Tuesday can be counted if they are received by Friday. The Trump campaign is challenging that in court.