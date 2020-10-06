Biden pulls ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania, latest poll shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new presidential poll shows a Biden bounce in Pennsylvania.

The poll by Monmouth University of registered voters shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump 54-42 in Pennsylvania. In August, it was a just a four-point Biden lead.

This poll was conducted after last week’s heated debate and though it shows a double-digit lead for Biden, pollsters are cautious.

