Biden stops in Johnstown: a one-on-one interview

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Presidential nominee Joe Biden is visiting Johnstown on Wednesday as part of the “Build Back Better Express” train tour.

Johnstown is the last stop of the tour. Biden started in Cleveland at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, making his way through Eastern Ohio and into Western Pennsylvania.

The tour stopped in Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon and traveled to Johnstown Wednesday evening for a drive-in event.

Biden will be participating in a one-on-one interview this evening. Stay tuned for updates.