Biden travels through Pa. and other battleground states on Election Day

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on stage with his wife Dr. Jill Biden after delivering his acceptance speech on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Tuesday Jill and Joe Biden will be traveling through Pennsylvania and other battleground states for Election Day.

In the morning Vice President Biden will travel to Scranton, Pa before heading to Philadelphia in the afternoon.

While the former Vice President is in Pennsylvania Dr. Biden will be attending a Get Out the Vote event in St. Petersburg, Fl in the morning before attending a canvas kickoff in Tampa, Fl. in the afternoon and then heading to a polling site in Cary, Nc.

In the evening Vice President Biden will address the nation in Wilmington, De. where Dr. Biden, Senator Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff will join him.

