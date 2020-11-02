Boockvar: Pennsylvanians should not expect a definitive winner on Election night

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With Election Day only hours away, a new poll shows the race for President tightening, and it is very likely Pennsylvania will not have a clear winner on Tuesday evening.

On the eve of Election Day, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Pa. counties have worked overtime to make sure the polls are safe, secure, and sanitary during the ongoing pandemic. She also said to ignore any candidate making premature claims of victory, since the counting will likely take days.

“There’s no basis in Pennsylvania or federal law for a candidate to declare a race is done or an election is done until the statutory requirements for that election are done,” Boockvar explained.

Monmouth University released its final Pa. poll, showing that Biden leads Trump in the Midstate by 5. However, Patrick Murray, Director of Polling for Monmouth University, says Trump could make up that margin in the last days leading up to the election.

Murray also says the senior vote, especially in northeastern Pa., could be the key to this. According to the Monmouth University poll, voters under 50 favor Biden 57-35, and voters 50-64 years old favor Trump 54-40. Seniors, ages 65+, are split 50-49 with Trump leading by one point.

After the elections results of 2016, pollsters aren’t quick to place their bets on who will win the 2020 Presidential race. Murray says it could be anything from a narrow Trump win to a Biden blowout.

‘We’re seeing a weather pattern that we’ve never experienced ever before in our lives,” Murray said. “And therefore, we can’t use our normal models to say this is what typically happened, because we’ve just never been in this kind of situation or this kind of election.”

