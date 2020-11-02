Boockvar voices disappointment in Cumberland Co. ballot-counting decision, County Commissioner responds

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — During a press conference on Monday, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar voiced her disappointment in Cumberland County for deciding to count ballots on Nov. 4 instead of on Election Day.

County officials decided on Oct. 28 that they would not begin canvassing ballots until the day after the election, in an effort to ensure accuracy and to ensure “appropriate COVID-19 precautions” at all county polling locations.

County officials said they won’t begin processing ballots until 9 a.m. on Nov. 4, even though they are allowed to begin counting mail-in ballots at 7 a.m. on Nov. 3.

“I feel bad for their local races, because those are going to be directly impacted by their choosing to not count those ballots quickly,” Boockvar said.

Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger responded to Boockvar’s statement. He says the county’s decision to begin counting ballots on Nov. 4 was the right one.

“This appears to be an ongoing attempt by DOS and the Wolf Administration to throw the spotlight off their failures to provide timely and workable solutions to the challenges of this election in the midst of a pandemic,” Eichelberger said.

Cumberland County joins Franklin and Erie counties in the decision to wait to count ballots until after Election Day.

TOP STORIES