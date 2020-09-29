Campaigns give a preview of Tuesday nights debate

Preparations take place for the first Presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — Tuesday will be the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

VP Mike Pence is slated to watch the debate with supporters at the Meadow Spring Farm in rural Ephrata Township.

Ahead of the debate, abc27 spoke with the communications managers of both campaigns to see what can be expected from both candidates.

Hogan Gidley, National Press Secretary for the Trump Campaign, says that Trump will talk about how he’s succeeded in bringing jobs to America.

“The president has a record of success,” Gidley said. “[There are] manufacturing jobs pouring back into this country, more jobs than there are people to fill them. African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and women are employed at record numbers.”

Gidley said those watching the debate will hear messages of promises made and promises kept from Trump.

“The president will be delivering his message without the filter of the mainstream media directly to the American people,” Gidley said. “It is hopeful, it is patriotic, it is uplifting, and it is unifying. It resonates with the people of this country.”

Bill Russo, deputy communications director of Biden for President, said the former vice president plans to resonate with voters by talking about healthcare.

“Joe Biden’s message is going to be for all Americans,” Russo said. “All Americans are having to deal with this coronavirus crisis that’s claimed more than 8,000 lives across Pennsylvania, it’s put millions people out of work, or their work is in a tenuous situation. That’s true in Lancaster, that’s true in Scranton, that’s true in Delaware, that’s true all around the country.”

Russo said the campaign is aware current polls show that Biden is leading in Pennsylvania.

“Joe Biden is offering a plan not only to take us to back to how things used to be but better in the future,” Russo added.

