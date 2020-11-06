Can a recount be requested in Pennsylvania’s for the Presidential Election?

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) — As ballots continue to be counted in Pennsylvania, many are wondering whether a recount can be ordered or requested by a judge or a campaign.

According to Ballotpedia and Pennsylvania’s election code, an automatic recount can be triggered in Pennsylvania if the margin is less than or equal to 0.5% of the total vote.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Joe Biden leads President Trump by 12,497 votes, about .19% of the total vote

Ballotpedia has laid out other common questions regarding recounts in Pennsylvania.

Does state law require automatic recounts? Yes, when the margin for a statewide office or ballot measure is less than or equal to 0.5% of the total vote. An automatic recount may be required in the event of certain discrepancies described below.

When must an automatic recount be completed? No later than the first Tuesday after the third Wednesday following the election.

Can a recount be requested? Yes, the recount can be requested within five days of the election or within five days after the computational canvass if requested through the court of common pleas. No margin is required and there is no set deadline for completion.

Who pays for a requested recount? The requester.

Is a refund available for requested recount costs? Yes. Costs paid by the requester are refunded if the recount reveals substantial error or fraud.

Can a partial recount be requested? Yes.



