Central York School Board race divided by razor-thin margins

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most contentious races in the Midstate involved the Central York School Board.

The sitting board became a lightning rod for controversy over mask mandates and a book ban that drew international attention. A group of Democrats tried to make waves on the board with some success.

As the votes stand now, Democrats Corey Thurman and Amy Misten appear to have won seats for four-year terms with Republicans in position to keep the other two. The margins are razor-thin with the fifth-place finisher just four votes behind.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

But the GOP appears to have held on to both two-year seats that were on the ballot. York County is still counting provisional and overseas military ballots and with such tight races, recounts could be possible.