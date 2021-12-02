Central York School District second recount concludes, Rebecca Riek remains winner of final seat

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Exactly one month after election day, the final recount in a closely-watched Midstate race is over.

York County Commissioners agreed to a second recount of the Central York School Board race to make sure all mail-in ballots were counted. Republican Faith Casale gained four votes in the recount.

But that wasn’t enough to pass Democrat Rebecca Riek who won the final seat with a 19-vote margin.