STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Democrat Ciera Dent wins a close race over Republican Maria Marcinko for Steelton Mayor.

Dent was able to get the position with 50.82% of the vote over Marcinko, who had 48.52%.

Dent defeated Marcinko in the Democratic primary, however, Marcinko won the write-in contest for the Republican primary, thus earning a spot on the ballot.