Clearing up Pa. mail-in ballot confusion: How much postage is needed?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some voters are starting to return their mail-in ballots for the upcoming election, but several viewers have contacted abc27, confused about how much postage they need to send their ballots in and whether they need postage at all!

Depending on your county and how many people are on the ballot, postage may cost more than one stamp, but bottom line, the USPS says put your ballots in the mail and they’ll get where they need to go.

More than 920,000 Pennsylvanians have requested mail-in ballots so far.

“There are way more contests on the municipal election year ballot, so there are a lot of judicial contests, all the way down to precinct judges. We actually elect our election district officials,” Acting Pa. Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said.

More races mean more paper in those envelopes and several viewers tell abc27 they didn’t know that meant extra postage might be needed, but Degraffenreid says don’t sweat it.

“Even if it is missing sufficient postage, the post office will deliver ballots to the county election officials,” Degraffenreid said.

A USPS spokesman says in those cases, the postal service will deliver the ballot and then attempt to collect postage from the appropriate board of elections.

“Election officials all over the country are in contact with USPS in making them aware of the impact of sometimes some of the mail delays,” Degraffenreid said.

Degraffenreid also reminds voters if you want to avoid postage altogether, most counties have drop boxes.

“Doesn’t cost postage to use those,” she said. “Or they can take their ballot directly to their county election office and hand the ballot over directly to an election official.”

And to avoid any problems, make sure you follow proper procedures, including putting your ballot inside the secrecy envelope, then the outer envelope, and signing and dating it when you’re done.

Mail-in ballots must be received at your county’s election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, November 2, so the USPS says get them in the mail no later than one week in advance.