Commonwealth Court candidate Lori Dumas reacts to vote recount

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election was nearly two weeks ago, but it will go on a few weeks longer. To decide a seat on the Commonwealth Court, there must be a recount.

“We have about 62,000 ballots that were cast,” Jerry Feaser, Dauphin County director of elections, said.

Feaser and 66 other counties will begin Wednesday, Nov. 17, to recount every single ballot between Commonwealth Court candidates Lori Dumas (D) and Drew Crompton (R).

“The database will narrow down just to this one race. That’s the only race we’ll be recounting and that’s the only office we will focus on,” Feaser said.

The recount was triggered because Dumas received just over 1.28 million votes unofficially and Crompton just over 1.27 million. A difference of just 0.33%.

“Life is kind of weird right now,” Dumas said.

Dumas is a trial judge in Philadelphia. The day after the election, Republicans claimed a clean sweep of statewide courts. But, as mail-in ballots kept getting counted, Crompton’s lead shrank, and then Dumas passed him by about 16,000 votes.

“Yes, I wanted to move up, but if I didn’t, it wasn’t my time and I would just go back to my common pleas court seat and continue to make the impact from there,” Dumas said.

If the numbers hold, Dumas will join a majority of women on the Commonwealth Court. She thinks voters want the empathy that women bring to the courtroom.

“We bring power yes, we bring intellect yes. But we also bring that empathy that, you know, men are like war, let’s go cut their heads off because they’re providers, they’re hunters, we bring that balance,” Dumas said.

Several attempts to reach Crompton for this story were unsuccessful.

The recount begins next Wednesday, Nov. 17, and must be wrapped by the following Wednesday. There have been two recounts in recent years and both affirmed the original vote counts.