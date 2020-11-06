Commonwealth Court hearing addresses one Pa. election lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are several lawsuits in Pennsylvania over the election and today there was a Commonwealth Court hearing to address one of them involving Congressman Mike Kelly and State Representative Joseph Hamm.

Their complaint is that different election offices are handling problems with mail-in ballots differently in ways that, they say, are unfair to Republicans.

Both of these legislatures are ahead in their races, even with the Democratic leaning mail-in ballots coming in, it’s unlikely to change to outcome of these races.

This motion was denied by the Commonwealth Court.

