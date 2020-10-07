Confusion brews with mail-in voting

Your Local Election HQ

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate voters are getting confused and trying a little too hard to make sure their vote counts.

Mail-in ballots are just now going out to voters. It’s the same timeline as in years past, but people are paying close attention to this election and they’re getting nervous their requested ballots have not been received.

The problems are being compounded by independent organizations mailing out applications.

You must only fill out one mail-in ballot application. If you haven’t received the ballot by mid-October, check the status online here.

Top News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss