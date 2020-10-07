Confusion brews with mail-in voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate voters are getting confused and trying a little too hard to make sure their vote counts.

Mail-in ballots are just now going out to voters. It’s the same timeline as in years past, but people are paying close attention to this election and they’re getting nervous their requested ballots have not been received.

The problems are being compounded by independent organizations mailing out applications.

You must only fill out one mail-in ballot application. If you haven’t received the ballot by mid-October, check the status online here.

