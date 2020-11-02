Control of State Senate could be decided in Martin vs Diaz race

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Healthcare for all is a top priority for Janet Diaz.

Democrats in Pennsylvania are betting on a win by Diaz, a current Lancaster City Councilwoman, to take control of the state Senate.

“I am a very independent voice,” Diaz told ABC 27 News. “I represent my community.”

Diaz, who would be the first Latina elected to the state Senate, has outraised incumbent Republican Scott Martin according to LNP / LancasterOnline in the 13th District.

The 13th District covers part of Lancaster County and it hasn’t elected a Democrat since the 1800s, but Democrats are pumping money into the election and hoping to capitalize on recent momentum.

Diaz, the sister of a police officer, does not believe in defunding the police.

“I think what we need to do is continue training, and have proper training with our community outreach,” she said.

Martin has been an outspoken critic of Governor Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Martin told ABC 27 News that issue is priority number one.

“There’s still not a vaccine, but life still goes on,” he said. “How do we still do things safely but still protect people’s livelihoods? That’s an important conversation.”

Martin said he is proud of his record and he’s counting on that to earn a second term.

“I still believe that Lancaster County values safe communities, limited government, and protecting life, and I think will still win out here,” Martin said.

TOP STORIES