Cumberland County concludes first day of ballot-counting, just under half of returned ballots counted

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday evening, Cumberland County reported that just over 21,000 mail-in ballots have been counted on its first day of canvassing.

The county encourages its residents to remain patient as canvassing is set to continue on Thursday morning. Despite Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar’s disapproval of the county’s decision to wait to begin counting ballots, County election officials are standing by their choice.

“I think that we can get it done with accuracy and the ballots are secure,” Cumberland County Communications Director Samantha Krepps said.

County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger cited that there wasn’t enough space or resources to begin counting safely on Election Day due to the ongoing pandemic.

Inside the Bureau of Elections building, about 20 Cumberland County employees are counting the 53,000 ballots received by Election night. County officials continue to set aside ballots received after Nov. 3, with Krepps saying that any ballots received on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday must wait to be counted.

“We have to put [those ballots] aside until we find out what’s next,” Krepps said.

Krepps statement comes nearly two weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to not hear a ballot-extension case until after Election day, if at all, after a state Supreme Court decision said that Pa. ballots could be counted as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6.

With voter patience dwindling, Cumberland County reminds its residents that this process is about the accuracy, not speed.

“We want to assure residents that we’re doing it the right way. We’re doing it the right way for Cumberland County,” Krepps emphasized.

The county will continue to count mail-in ballots on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. Results will continue to be updated on the Bureau of Election’s website at the end of each day until all ballots are counted.

