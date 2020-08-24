Curtain rises on virtual RNC; PA Republicans excited

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s night one of the Republican National Convention, coming to you live from cyberspace.

In Cleveland in 2016, the Pennsylvania delegation got prime real estate on the convention floor and A-list speakers like Paul Ryan and Mike Pence to their breakfasts. It was an RNC that propelled Donald Trump to the Oval Office.

“It was exciting. There was drama,” said local attorney Marc Scaringi who was a delegate in 2016 and again this year but with no party to attend due to Covid-19.

“It is disappointing,” Scaringi said of the all-virtual affair. “It was a remarkable experience in 2016.”

Congressman John Joyce (R-PA 13th) was hoping to attend his first convention as a lawmaker. He is still excited. “Pennsylvanians are gonna hear a clear and exciting message all week long from the RNC,” Joyce said.

He plans to be with Trump when the president gives his acceptance speech from the White House Thursday. “I look forward to hearing his words and hearing his guidance on how we are going to move forward and again win Pennsylvania for President Trump,” Joyce said.

Scaringi is anxious for Trump to lay out his plan for a second term. He hopes the president doubles down on pleasing the base with lots of rhetoric on America First, Pro-Second amendment, and Pro-Life agendas.

“The base gets you to the dance, so to speak,” Scaringi said. “Don’t leave them lonely on the dance floor. Give us a little bit, or a lot, of what we were hearing from then-Candidate Trump in 2016. Let’s hear it again in 2020.”

Scaringi and Joyce are both confident that the Keystone State will once again be key to a Trump victory, as it was four years ago.

“Pennsylvanians are the steel curtain against the Democrats’ radical socialist agenda,” Joyce said.

There are more than 200 GOP delegates in Pennsylvania but because of coronavirus, only a handful are in Charlotte. The rest will vote by proxy.