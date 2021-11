LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Democrat and incumbent Danene Sorace was able to pull away to win reelection for Lancaster Mayor over Independent Willie Shell Sr.

Sorace was able to win 73% of the vote. Shell received 27%.

Sorace is incumbent and ran unopposed in the primary. Shell ran as an Independent.