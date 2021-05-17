Dauphin Co. touts new features ahead of Tuesday’s election

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is preparing for Tuesday’s big election.

This election there will be a brand new ballot machine to help them sort through all of the mail-in ballots they get.

Commissioner Mike Pries also says voters don’t have to wear a mask at their polling place.

Since this is a primary election they’re expecting a much lower turnout than the last presidential election, but they want to remind voters they should come to cast their ballot.

“There’s no reason why we don’t have a higher turnout for our municipal elections because the folks that get elected to serve in those races are the ones that impact your life on a daily basis way more than the President of the United States,” Pries said.

Dauphin County has also added a results button to their website, they say come Tuesday this will let people see election results being counted in real-time.