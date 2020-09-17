Dauphin County changes more polling places ahead of Nov. 3 general election

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials are permanently changing several polling places for the November 3 general election. The changes were prompted by COVID-19-related concerns, ADA accessibility and limited space for the new voting system.
The following changes were approved at the Election Board’s September 16 public meeting:
Harrisburg City 1st Ward/2nd Precinct
Former
Local Union, #143 IBEW
1501 Revere St.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
New
Boys & Girls Club
John N. Hall Clubhouse
1700 Hanover St.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Derry Township 1st Precinct
Former
Grace United Methodist Church
433 E. Main St.
Hummelstown, PA 17036
New
Lower Dauphin Field House Multi-Purpose Room
251 Quarry Rd.
Hummelstown, PA 17036
Derry Township 3rd Precinct
Former
Hershey Primary Elementary
450 Homestead Rd.
Hershey, PA 17036
New
First Church of Hershey
64 W. Chocolate Ave.
Hershey, PA 17033
Derry Township 10th Precinct
Former
Cocoa Beanery
1215 Research Blvd.
Hummelstown, PA 17036
New
Penn State Health-University Conference Center
30 Conference Center Dr.
Hershey, PA 17033
Derry Township 12th Precinct
Former
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
850 Hill Church Rd.
Hummelstown, PA 17036
New
Penn State Health-University Conference Center
30 Conference Center Dr.
Hershey, PA 17033
Former
Halifax Township Building
102 Fisher St.
Halifax, PA 17032
New
Halifax Area Ambulance Rescue
31 Bunker Hill Rd.
Halifax, PA 17032
Swatara Township 3rd Precinct
Former
Beulah Baptist Church
100 Livingston St.
Harrisburg, PA 17113
New
Swatara Middle School (gymnasium)
1101 Highland St.
Harrisburg, PA 17113
Swatara Township 9th Precinct
Former
Swatara Church of God
4860 Lindle Rd.
Harrisburg, PA 17111
New
Dauphin Highlands Golf Course (banquet room)
650 S. Harrisburg St.
Harrisburg, PA 17113
Voters in the affected areas will receive a new voter identification card and a postcard reminder before the general election. Additionally, signage will be posted at the former polling places on election day.
Several polling place changes were also approved at the August 26 Election Board meeting. The board expects these to be the final changes for 2020.
To learn more about polling places, apply for a mail-in ballot, or watch a video demonstration on how to use the Clear Ballot voting system, go to www.DauphinCounty.org and then > Government > Election & Voter Registration or call 717-780-6360.
