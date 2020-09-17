Dauphin County changes more polling places ahead of Nov. 3 general election

“I Voted” stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 3, 2020. – Forteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County officials are permanently changing several polling places for the November 3 general election. The changes were prompted by COVID-19-related concerns, ADA accessibility and limited space for the new voting system.

The following changes were approved at the Election Board’s September 16 public meeting:

Harrisburg City 1st Ward/2nd Precinct

Former

Local Union, #143 IBEW

1501 Revere St.

Harrisburg, PA 17104

New

Boys & Girls Club

John N. Hall Clubhouse

1700 Hanover St.

Harrisburg, PA 17104

Derry Township 1st Precinct

Former

Grace United Methodist Church

433 E. Main St.

Hummelstown, PA 17036

New

Lower Dauphin Field House Multi-Purpose Room

251 Quarry Rd.

Hummelstown, PA 17036

Derry Township 3rd Precinct

Former

Hershey Primary Elementary

450 Homestead Rd.

Hershey, PA 17036

New

First Church of Hershey

64 W. Chocolate Ave.

Hershey, PA 17033

Derry Township 10th Precinct

Former

Cocoa Beanery

1215 Research Blvd.

Hummelstown, PA 17036

New

Penn State Health-University Conference Center

30 Conference Center Dr.

Hershey, PA 17033

Derry Township 12th Precinct

Former

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

850 Hill Church Rd.

Hummelstown, PA 17036

New

Penn State Health-University Conference Center

30 Conference Center Dr.

Hershey, PA 17033

Halifax Township 1st Precinct

Former

Halifax Township Building

102 Fisher St.

Halifax, PA 17032

New

Halifax Area Ambulance Rescue

31 Bunker Hill Rd.

Halifax, PA 17032

Swatara Township 3rd Precinct

Former

Beulah Baptist Church

100 Livingston St.

Harrisburg, PA 17113

New

Swatara Middle School (gymnasium)

1101 Highland St.

Harrisburg, PA 17113

Swatara Township 9th Precinct

Former

Swatara Church of God

4860 Lindle Rd.

Harrisburg, PA 17111

New

Dauphin Highlands Golf Course (banquet room)

650 S. Harrisburg St.

Harrisburg, PA 17113

Voters in the affected areas will receive a new voter identification card and a postcard reminder before the general election. Additionally, signage will be posted at the former polling places on election day.

Several polling place changes were also approved at the August 26 Election Board meeting. The board expects these to be the final changes for 2020.

To learn more about polling places, apply for a mail-in ballot, or watch a video demonstration on how to use the Clear Ballot voting system, go to www.DauphinCounty.org and then > Government > Election & Voter Registration or call 717-780-6360.