Dauphin County changes several polling places ahead of Nov. 3 general election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County officials are permanently changing several polling places for the Nov. 3 general election. Officials say the changes were prompted by Covid-19-related concerns, ADA accessibility, and limited space for the new voting system.
The following changes were approved at the Election Board’s Aug. 26 public meeting:
Harrisburg City 1st Ward/1st Precinct
- Former:
- UPMC PinnacleHealth/Life Team Facility
- 1000 Paxton St.
- Harrisburg, PA 17104
- New
- Foose School Building
- 1301 Sycamore St.
- Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg City 14th Ward
- Former
- Chisuk Emuna Synagogue
- 3219 Green St.
- Harrisburg, PA 17110
- New
- Camp Curtin Academy
- 2900 N. Sixth St.
- Harrisburg, PA 17110
Hummelstown Borough 1st Precinct (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice)
- Former
- Hummelstown Fire Co. #1
- 249-251 E. Main St.
- Hummelstown, PA 17036
- New
- Lower Dauphin High School
- 201 S. Hanover St.
- Hummelstown, PA 17036
Hummelstown Borough 2nd Precinct (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice)
- Former
- Hummelstown Fire Co. #1
- 249-251 E. Main St.
- Hummelstown, PA 17036
- New
- Lower Dauphin High School
- 201 S. Hanover St.
- Hummelstown, PA 17036
Middletown Borough 2nd Ward/1st Precinct
- Former
- Middletown Presbyterian Church
- 290 N. Union St.
- Middletown, PA 17057
- New
- Lyall J. Fink School Building
- 150 N. Race St.
- Middletown, PA 17057
Middletown Borough 3rd Ward/1st Precinct
- Former
- Frey Village
- 1020 N. Union St.
- Middletown, PA 17057
- New
- Middletown Area High School
- 1155 N. Union St.
- Middletown, PA 17057
Royalton Borough 2nd Ward
- Former
- Royalton Park Offices
- District Court
- 50 Canal St.
- Middletown, PA 17057
- New
- Royalton Borough Building, Senior Center
- 101 Northumberland St.
- Middletown, PA 17057
Jackson Township
- Former
- Jackson Township Building
- 450 Bastian Rd.
- Halifax, PA 17032
- New
- Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company
- 16 Church St.
- Halifax, PA 17032
Lower Paxton Township 14th Precinct
- Former
- St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
- 4200 Londonderry Rd.
- Harrisburg, PA 17109
- New
- Central Dauphin Middle School
- 4600 Locust Lane
- Harrisburg, PA 17112
Lower Paxton Township 19th Precinct
- Former
- The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg
- 4000 Lingletown Rd.
- Harrisburg, PA 17112
- New
- Linglestown Middle School
- 1200 N. Mountain Rd.
- Harrisburg, PA 17112
South Hanover Township 1st Precinct
- Former
- St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
- 158 S. Hoernerstown Rd.
- Hummelstown, PA 17036
- New
- Grace and Truth Bible Church
- 410 Pleasant View Rd.
- Hummelstown, PA 17036
Susquehanna Township 2nd Ward
- Former
- Pheasant Hills Estates Community Center
- 4400 Pheasant Hill Rd.
- Harrisburg, PA 17110
- New
- Thomas Holtzman Elementary School
- 1910 Linglestown Rd.
- Harrisburg, PA 17110
Upper Paxton Township 2nd Precinct (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice)
- Former
- Upper Paxton Township Municipal Bldg.
- 506 Berrysburg Road
- Millersburg, PA 17061
- New
- Grace United Methodist Church
- Family Life Center, 982 Medical Rd.
- Millersburg, PA 17061
Voters in the affected areas will receive a new voter identification card and a postcard reminder before the general election. Additionally, signage will be posted at the former polling places on election day.
Additional polling place changes are expected before the general election.
To learn more about polling places, apply for a mail-in ballot, or watch a video demonstration on how to use the Clear Ballot voting system, go to www.DauphinCounty.org and then > Government > Election & Voter Registration or call 717-780-6360.