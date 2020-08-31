Dauphin County changes several polling places ahead of Nov. 3 general election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County officials are permanently changing several polling places for the Nov. 3 general election. Officials say the changes were prompted by Covid-19-related concerns, ADA accessibility, and limited space for the new voting system.

The following changes were approved at the Election Board’s Aug. 26 public meeting:

Harrisburg City 1st Ward/1st Precinct

Former: UPMC PinnacleHealth/Life Team Facility 1000 Paxton St. Harrisburg, PA 17104

New Foose School Building 1301 Sycamore St. Harrisburg, PA 17104



Harrisburg City 14th Ward

Former Chisuk Emuna Synagogue 3219 Green St. Harrisburg, PA 17110

New Camp Curtin Academy 2900 N. Sixth St. Harrisburg, PA 17110



Hummelstown Borough 1st Precinct (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice)

Former Hummelstown Fire Co. #1 249-251 E. Main St. Hummelstown, PA 17036

New Lower Dauphin High School 201 S. Hanover St. Hummelstown, PA 17036



Hummelstown Borough 2nd Precinct (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice)

Former Hummelstown Fire Co. #1 249-251 E. Main St. Hummelstown, PA 17036

New Lower Dauphin High School 201 S. Hanover St. Hummelstown, PA 17036



Middletown Borough 2nd Ward/1st Precinct

Former Middletown Presbyterian Church 290 N. Union St. Middletown, PA 17057

New Lyall J. Fink School Building 150 N. Race St. Middletown, PA 17057



Middletown Borough 3rd Ward/1st Precinct

Former Frey Village 1020 N. Union St. Middletown, PA 17057

New Middletown Area High School 1155 N. Union St. Middletown, PA 17057



Royalton Borough 2nd Ward

Former Royalton Park Offices District Court 50 Canal St. Middletown, PA 17057

New Royalton Borough Building, Senior Center 101 Northumberland St. Middletown, PA 17057



Jackson Township

Former Jackson Township Building 450 Bastian Rd. Halifax, PA 17032

New Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company 16 Church St. Halifax, PA 17032



Lower Paxton Township 14th Precinct

Former St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church 4200 Londonderry Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17109

New Central Dauphin Middle School 4600 Locust Lane Harrisburg, PA 17112



Lower Paxton Township 19th Precinct

Former The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg 4000 Lingletown Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17112

New Linglestown Middle School 1200 N. Mountain Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17112



South Hanover Township 1st Precinct

Former St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church 158 S. Hoernerstown Rd. Hummelstown, PA 17036

New Grace and Truth Bible Church 410 Pleasant View Rd. Hummelstown, PA 17036



Susquehanna Township 2nd Ward

Former Pheasant Hills Estates Community Center 4400 Pheasant Hill Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17110

New Thomas Holtzman Elementary School 1910 Linglestown Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17110



Upper Paxton Township 2nd Precinct (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice)

Former Upper Paxton Township Municipal Bldg. 506 Berrysburg Road Millersburg, PA 17061

New Grace United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 982 Medical Rd. Millersburg, PA 17061



Voters in the affected areas will receive a new voter identification card and a postcard reminder before the general election. Additionally, signage will be posted at the former polling places on election day.

Additional polling place changes are expected before the general election.

To learn more about polling places, apply for a mail-in ballot, or watch a video demonstration on how to use the Clear Ballot voting system, go to www.DauphinCounty.org and then > Government > Election & Voter Registration or call 717-780-6360.