Dauphin County man reminding ex-felons they have a voice at the polls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstater Lamon Jones is looking to help people who have committed felonies and served their time, by letting them know they can still cast a ballot.

Jones is a former ex-offender. He missed several elections before discovering that he can vote. “I was under the impression that I was not allowed to vote. I missed a lot of opportunities to make a difference at the polls, and I want to make sure others know their rights.”

His public service announcement was given over video. In it, he explains that people who are on probation, parole, or currently live in a halfway house — have a right to vote. Those who are incarcerated but have not been convicted can also mail in a ballot.

“This is something that coverers ex-offenders in all communities,” Jones said. “They have paid their dues and they have a right to participate in the election process.”

Jones says people with questions about voting rights should visit here. His PSA can be watched in the video below.