Dauphin County officials optimistic about mail-in ballot counting ahead of Election Day

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries and other County Election officials are optimistic that counting of mail-in ballots will be able to be counted quickly ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Although accuracy matters more than speed, Pries and Election staff demonstrated ballot-counting equipment on Wednesday, which will increase the speed of counting mail-in ballot envelopes.

“We now believe Election night will have all the in-person voting done and approximately, if everything goes well, 50,000 mail-in ballots completed,” Pries said.

Statewide counting, however, is a different story.

Mail-in ballots are able to arrive up to three days after the election, but only if they are postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3.

