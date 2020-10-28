Dauphin County officials optimistic about mail-in ballot counting ahead of Election Day

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries and other County Election officials are optimistic that counting of mail-in ballots will be able to be counted quickly ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Although accuracy matters more than speed, Pries and Election staff demonstrated ballot-counting equipment on Wednesday, which will increase the speed of counting mail-in ballot envelopes.
“We now believe Election night will have all the in-person voting done and approximately, if everything goes well, 50,000 mail-in ballots completed,” Pries said.
Statewide counting, however, is a different story.
Mail-in ballots are able to arrive up to three days after the election, but only if they are postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3.
TOP STORIES
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana as powerful Cat 2 storm
- Unemployment Compensation issues: woman has not been paid benefits since filing in March
- Gov. Wolf signs Proclamation of Disaster Emergency on Wednesday
- Periods of heavy rain and local impacts from Hurricane Zeta
- AHL Announces Anticipated February Start Date for 2020-21 Season