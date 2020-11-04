Dauphin County on schedule for canvassing mail-in ballots, set to reach halfway point on Election night

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot extension, many counties across the Midstate have encountered a surge in the total number of mail-in ballots received, and Dauphin County is no exception.

Prior to Election Day on Nov. 3, at least 100 million people voted early–that’s 72.8% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Dauphin County’s Chief Clerk Chad Saylor told ABC 27 Senior Investigator Kendra Nichols that the county has already counted 23,000 mail-in ballots and is set to reach the halfway point by the end of Election Night.

With the help of volunteers throughout the day and night, Saylor said Dauphin County is on track to counting all of the county’s mail-in ballots before the end of the week. This comes nearly one week since Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries voiced his optimism about counting mail-in ballots in the county.

Pries estimated that nearly 50,000 mail-in ballots would be completed by Tuesday evening and all in-person ballots would be accounted for, as well. As of Tuesday evening, mail-in ballots were still coming in.

“We’re all going to be here until this job gets done,” Saylor said. He explained that some volunteers came in around 1:30 p.m., others would leave around 5 p.m., and volunteers would even be working through the midnight shift to get the counting done.

Saylor anticipates that Dauphin County will be done with almost 53,000 mail-in ballots by the end of Tuesday night.

TOP STORIES