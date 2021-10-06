Dauphin County preps for November election with dropbox installation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is preparing for the upcoming municipal election and made dropping off ballots easier with a ballot box in downtown Harrisburg.

Dauphin County election officials started sending thousands of requested mail-in and absentee ballots this week, and they wanted to provide an easy way for voters to drop off their ballots.

“Our elections office staff have been planning for the election, so we can ensure voters they will have convenience and a fair election process,” Dauphin County Commissioner Chair Mike Pries said in a press release.

The ballot dropbox is in the same area as the 2020 election, the County Administrative Building, and is available 24 hours a day through election day, but officials recommend returning ballots as soon as it’s received.

“The box is secured and is emptied regularly by elections office staff,” Dauphin County Commissioner Chad Saylor said. “You can feel confident your ballot will be counted.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Dauphin County will also extend hours through 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting Oct. 11 in their election office on South 28th Street to provide more convenience. On Nov. 2, election day, voters have until 8 p.m. to return their ballot to be counted.

For the northern part of the county, voters can return their ballots to the Northern Dauphin County Human Services Center in Elizabethville from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

“We are committed to meeting the needs of voters,” Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said. “Our elections office is ready and willing to answer questions and concerns to minimize confusion and promote trust in the process.”

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 18. Pa. voters much request their mail-in or absentee ballot by Oct. 26 and return it no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.

For more information on Dauphin County voting, visit their website.