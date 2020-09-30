Dauphin County updates voting to ensure properly counted ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County elections officials announced updates and changes in the voting process on Wednesday to better ensure all votes are counted.

“Voters may only bring their own ballot in, they may not bring in anybody else’s including the spouse, there are no exceptions in the law, they may only return their own voted ballot,” says Dauphin County Elections Director Jerry Feaser.

The county is also allowing voters to cast ballots at its elections office in Harrisburg. You walk in, ask for a ballot, it’s processed right there, you fill it out and then, hand it back, and you’re done.

Top News