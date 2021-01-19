DeFoor makes history becoming Pennsylvania’s 52nd Auditor General

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -Timothy L. DeFoor was sworn in on Tuesday afternoon as Pennsylvania’s 52nd Auditor General. He suceeds Eugene Depasquale, who was in office for two terms. DeFoor, and Republican, became the first African American and person of color in Pennsylvania to be elected to a statewide office. DeFoor says he is excited to work for the people of Pennsylvania, and he promises to hold state government accountable for wasteful spending. “I will work hard to ensure our citizens that their tax dollars are being used and spent appropriately,” said DeFoor, “I will be more than a fiscal watchdog, I will be transparent and accountable to taxpayers.”

DeFoor says he is looking forward to getting to work and one if his top priorities, is to finish the Covid-19 Business Closure Waiver audit.