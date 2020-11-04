Democratic Candidate aims to break glass ceiling in Cumberland County congressional race

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Janelle Crossley, the first openly transgender woman to run for a State House seat and Democratic candidate in the 199th Congressional District, is working to break the glass ceiling on Election Day.

Crossley, of Carlisle, is running against Republican incumbent Barb Gleim, a congresswoman who has made a name for herself in the State House with her extensive business and economic knowledge.

While Crossley is running in a long-time Republican district, she is determined to never give up.

“I made change throughout my advocacy for ten years in gender identity, and I felt that I could make change in my community, as well,” Crossley said.

Many Cumberland and Franklin County voters in Crossley’s district have a similar mindset in terms of voting in the Nov. 3 election.

These residents are sticking to what they know and casting their ballots in person. Despite the three-day extension for mail-in ballots to be delivered and counted, Cumberland and Franklin County voters say it’s just not quite the same as voting in person.

Additionally, voters are concerned about the security of their votes if they were to vote using the mail-in ballot method. By voting in person, residents can be assured that their votes are counted by Tuesday evening. County officials for both Franklin and Cumberland counties do not plan on beginning to canvass mail-in ballots until 9 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Despite the long lines at some polling locations throughout the two Midstate counties, voters say they did not run into any issues by voting in person, with some even commending the new machines.

