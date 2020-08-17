Democratic National Convention begins today

The Democratic National Convention kicks off today.

It is the first live-streamed, socially distanced convention. This year they have shortened the program, it will be for two hours each day Monday through Thursday.

Monday’s theme is “We The People” and will focus on three major crises that grip the nation: the coronavirus pandemic, the economic downturn, and racial injustice.

Monday’s speakers include New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

ABC27 will have live coverage starting Monday during ABC27 News at 5. ABC News will have special coverage starting at 10 p.m.

