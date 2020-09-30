Dickinson College Political Science Professor breaks down the debate only on abc27

The first Presidential Debate was held on Tuesday night, but it was anything but Presidential.
Rules were defied and both candidates were talking over each other making it hard to understand what they were saying.
Dickinson College Political Science Professor Sarah Niebler joined Janel Knight and James Crummel on abc27 News at Noon to break down the debate, and how the candidates bounce back after the performance.
