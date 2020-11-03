DIGITAL ORIGINAL: 95-year-old Navy veteran defies risks to vote in person

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 95-year-old retired Navy Vet, James Green, made his way into the polls, just like he’s done eighteen times before, this afternoon at the Harrisburg School District Administration Building.

Green’s children, Carmen and Gregory Green, brought this proud American veteran to the polls with his chest held high. James said he believes it’s more important now more than ever to make sure his vote was cast.

Despite COVID-19, Green was determined to vote in person. He was not pleased with the situation that Pennsylvania has found itself in during the 2020 election and did not trust the mail-in ballot.

Carmen came all the way from Tennessee to escort her father for this proud moment. She says that her father’s example has taught her the importance of voting in the United States.

James wore a mask that read “Voting Since 1945” that was made by his granddaughter in Washington D.C. He has not missed an election in 75 years.