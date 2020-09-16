Donald Trump Jr. holds campaign event in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Donald Trump Jr. held a Make America Great Again event at Blue Ridge Sportsman Club in Dauphin County on Wednesday. He started off talking about his outdoor lifestyle and attending high school in Pottstown.

“I’ve seen what failed democratic policies have done to destroy American manufacturing and so it’s not just about the outdoors — it’s sort of that relationship I have with real Americans,” Trump Jr. said.

He quickly shifted gears by taking shots at Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his plan for the economy.

“If Joe Biden could fix anything, why didn’t he do it in the first half a century of his Washington career?” Trump Jr. quipped.

“Pennsylvanians deserve a president who will grow good-paying union jobs and who will build a new American economy where working families are cut in on the deal. Joe Biden is the only candidate in the race with a plan to do that,” said Andres Anzola, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

Pennsylvania is a key state for the White House. Trump Jr. laid out his family’s plan to secure the Keystone State once more.

“I think it’s honestly talking about facts, talking about jobs, talking about unprecedented economic success under the Trump administration, unprecedented success in foreign policy with peace deals in the Middle East, and ending endless wars,” said Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. ended the event encouraging people to get out and vote. In the audience was Denim Henry, a first-time voter this November.

“I’m actually very excited to do the American process of casting my vote and let my voice be heard and able to support a candidate,” Henry said.

