Donald Trump Jr. to visit Harrisburg

FILE – In this June 18, 2019, file photo, Donald Trump Jr. throws hats to supporters at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The march to win Pennsylvania continues as the president’s son looks to be next in line to visit the Keystone State.

Donald Trump Jr. will host a “Make America Great Again!” event at the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club in Harrisburg, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m.

Trump Jr.’s visit will be the latest in the slew of visits from both Trump and Biden campaigns to win the battleground state before November’s general election.

Doors open to the public at 1 p.m.

