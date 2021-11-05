Donna Haywood unseats incumbent, joins Red Lion’s school board

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Nov. 2, was a good night for Republicans nationally and also for one Midstate who many likely never heard of, but that’s about to change.

Donna Haywood (R), who joins Red Lion’s school board after defeating incumbent Democrat Edward Miller, told abc27 the fact that she’s African-American in a party sometimes criticized for a lack of diversity is beside the point.

“We are Christian people. We believe in God. We believe God gave us our children to have the authority to have control over them. And, so, we are wanting to make a difference by being a voice for parents,” Haywood said.

She and her husband homeschool their kids. Haywood says her husband is the one who put her up to this. He said, you’ve got all these ideas, go run for school board. And she did.