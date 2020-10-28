Dr. Gregory Jantz, mental health expert, joins abc27’s Priscilla Liguori to discuss election anxiety

2020 has been a draining year, and the looming presidential election has not helped.
A recent survey found that more than half of adults say the 2020 Presidential Election was a significant stressor, and that was before the pandemic hit.
Election anxiety is a real thing, and Dr. Gregory Jantz, mental health expert, joined Priscilla Liguori on abc27 News at Noon to discuss election anxiety and what people should do to overcome it.
