Election day nears, Harrisburg mayoral candidate Tim Rowbottom discusses key issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican Tim Rowbottom is running against Democrat and City Council President Wanda Williams for mayor of Harrisburg. The two face a third contender, incumbent mayor Eric Papenfuse, who announced a write-in campaign in September after he lost the Democratic primary to Williams in May.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Abc27 reached out to all three candidates to discuss the important issues facing the city as election day nears.

Rowbottom says he has been knocking on doors and talking to city residents about the issues that are important to them. He says if he is elected, he will focus on public safety and lowering violent crime. You can watch the full interview here.

We asked mayor Papenfuse the same questions and you can listen to his interview here. These eight questions were also sent to Williams. She declined to participate.