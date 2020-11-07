Election expert predicts a Biden win, believes it’s unlikely a ballot recount will occur

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is still counting ballots, with the presidency potentially in its hands. As the last results trick in, a Biden victory seems to be more likely. This begs the question, could there potentially be a ballot recount?

ABC27 talked to an election lawyer and expert who considers himself a “screaming moderate.” He’s represented Republicans and Democrats alike, so he doesn’t have a dog in this race. But according to Election Lawyer Larry Otter, the President’s race is all but over.

“My prediction is that Biden is going to win Pennsylvania by somewhere between 100,000 to 200,000 votes. You’re never going to be able to win a recount statewide,” Otter said.

Pennsylvania law triggers an automatic recount if the margin of victory comes within half a percentage point. As of Friday evening, Biden is in the lead by only 0.4 points. However, there is still thousands of mail-in ballots still to be counted.

Most of these mail-in ballots are expected to go to Biden, partly because of the President’s message to his supporters.

“He told everyone go vote on Nov. 3. They did, and then you had a red mirage because the Democrats vote was already in the bank,” Otter explained.

Another option would be to take claims of voter fraud and a lack of transparency to court, but Otter says, “Let me be blunt, put up or shut up! You got nothing.”

As of Nov. 6, President Trump’s campaign has only made headway with one of its Pennsylvania lawsuits, which allowed poll observers to get closer.

“They eventually worked it out and got some more witnesses and they allowed them to come in closer, but if you think that’s a big victory, you’re smoking dope,” Otter said.

Trump supporters are not convinced. Rallies across the country were held demanding to stop Democrats from stealing the 2020 election.

According to Otter, “The judges have kicked the Trump campaign out of court because all they have is theories and the blathering of Trump’s conspiracy theories–that ain’t evidence.”

If an automatic recount doesn’t happen, the Trump campaign cannot request a recount. Instead, they would have to find voters to recount on their behalf–which likely wouldn’t be a problem for the campaign.

Although, Otter says those cases in Pa. are tricky, with a pretty low success rate.

