Election night report from Gov. Wolf and Secretary Boockvar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday night Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reported that Pennsylvania saw no widespread significant problems amid high turnout at polls and more than 2.5 million mail ballots cast during the presidential election.

By the time polls closed at 8 P.M., Department of State staff and volunteers from other state agencies had answered more than 5,000 calls received via the commonwealth’s voter help line. Most callers asked if they were registered to vote or needed assistance locating their polling place.

Voter registration exceeded 9 million by the deadline to register to vote in the election and more than 2.5 million mail in ballots were cast.

Secretary Boockvar predicted that the overwhelming majority of ballots will be counted within a few days and noted that the ballot count is never finished or official on election night.

“I don’t think anyone wants to deny the men and women who are serving our country, nor the millions more civilian voters who voted by mail, their constitutional right to vote,” says Boockvar.

Pennsylvania had 9,152 polling places staffed by about 45,000 poll workers.

“I’m proud of how Pennsylvanians conducted themselves in this historic election during a global pandemic,” Governor Wolf says. “And I’m proud that democracy is alive and well in the commonwealth. This election elicited an apparent record in voter registration in Pennsylvania and impressively high turnout today at the polls as well as in mail ballot voting.”

