Eugene DePasquale fights to the finish in 10th Congressional District race

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale continues his fight to the finish against Republican incumbent Scott Perry in the 10th Congressional District race. The DePasquale-Perry race has become one of the most-watched race across the nation this election season.

As York County residents continue to drop off mail-in ballots, DePasquale hopes he will receive the votes he needs to take Congressman Perry’s seat. Both candidates have roots in York County, and both had a modest upbringing.

DePasquale says Washington D.C. has forgotten about the 10th District in Pa., as well as the nation. Instead, the Democratic Congressional candidate says he can relate to the “kitchen table discussions” about the economy, jobs, healthcare, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If I’m honored to be the member of Congress here, I’m going to work incredibly hard to make sure we get a vaccine, get beyond COVID, get our economy back and working, and make sure we’re lowering the cost to healthcare,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale spent all of Election Day visiting polling locations throughout the 10th District and continued to do so until the polling places closed at 8 p.m.

TOP STORIES