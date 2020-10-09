Eugene DePasquale, Rep. Scott Perry face off in first 10th Congressional Debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time this election season, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and incumbent Rep. Scott Perry faced off in a debate for the 10th Congressional Seat.

No, that dinging sound inside abc27 Studios wasn’t the start of a boxing match.

“Where’s the auditor general? Are you a watchdog or a lap dog,” said Rep. Scott Perry, (R) 10th Congressional District.

Although, the gloves came off early.

“I’m running out of fingers and toes on how many lies Congressman Perry has told,” said Auditor General Eugene Depasquale (D).

Out of the gate, the Auditor General was asked about his investigation into Gov. Wolf’s response to the pandemic, while also receiving his campaign donations.

“I released a scathing report on his business waiver program that I thought that directly impacted small businesses. I toured a lot of small businesses in our district,” Depasquale said.

“We should have asked Captain Obvious to do the audit because what you did is tell us what we already know. What we don’t know is any of the inner workings, why were these decisions made,” Perry said.

The incumbent congressman was asked about comments he made in York last month, questioning the existence of racism and police brutality.

“Racism in all forms is wrong. Period. End of sentence. We all have to work together to find some balance,” Perry said.

“Black lives matter. As my son said, when you have a bumper sticker that says ‘save the bay,’ that’s recognizing that you have a problem in the Chesapeake Bay. That doesn’t mean you’re anti-Pacific Ocean,” Depasquale said.

Finally, no 2020 conversation is complete without COVID-19. Depasquale said Washington failed us all.

“Both parties didn’t take this seriously enough, fast enough. We didn’t get the aid we needed fast enough. That led to 212,000 American deaths,” Depasquale said.

While Perry said we’re doing more testing than anyone, so we’re getting the most data.

“If you look at the metrics, not only just the positive tests, but the hospitalizations, and unfortunately, the mortality rates — we are doing better,” Perry said.

What’s better for Pennsylvania, will be left up to voters.

“Theodore Roosevelt called them the man in the ring. They get bloodied. They get bruised, but they put themselves out there and there is nobility in that,” said moderator Dennis Owens.