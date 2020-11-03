FBI investigates robocalls in Michigan spreading election misinformation

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The U.S. communications regulator on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, proposed a $225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

FLINT, Mich. (WHTM) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating reports of robocalls giving voters election misinformation.

According to ABC News, a senior official from the Cybersecurity and Infrastrcture Security Agency says there are reports of people receiving calls on Tuesday urging them to stay home and not vote.

ABC News has confirmed the robocalls have gone out in Michigan, a key battleground state in the 2020 general election, but there have not been reports of the similar robocalls in Pennsylvania.

While robocalls like this in every election, the official encourages voters to be mindful of people attempting to intimidate them. “Keep calm and vote on,” the senior CISA official said.