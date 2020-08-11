First daughter-in-law Lara stumps for Trump in bus, encourages women to get on board

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The large, pink bus emblazoned with ‘Women For Trump’ across its side rolled into the Dauphin County GOP headquarters just before noon.

Similar to the candidate it touts, the bus is bold and brash. And the first daughter-in-law its toting is an unabashed supporter.

“In 2016, Donald Trump made promises to people all across this country. He fulfilled almost all of those promises,” said Lara, before addressing a gathering of a few dozen GOP faithful. “It’s an unusual thing for a politician to do, but you have to understand Donald Trump was never a politician before he decided to run for president.”

Lara is married to Donald’s son, Eric. There is no question this Trump is good on the stump. As a former TV host and producer, she’s also quick on her feet.

“I wish people knew the Donald Trump that I know,” Lara said. “You have to remember, this is a man who didn’t need to do this job. Donald Trump was liked, by and large, by people in this country before he decided to run for president.”

Polls may suggest otherwise, with plenty of women who are not supporters of the incumbent president.

“It’s an oxymoron,” said Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (D-PA 4th). “The idea of women for Trump doesn’t compute for me.”

Dean says Trump demeans women.

She more closely aligns with the women in the pink hats who protested the president after his swearing-in than the women in the pink bus now praising him.

“I think [Women For Trump] are saying it in a big brash way because they think if they shout things that are not true that somehow people will start to believe them,” Dean said.

“I think women are gonna tell Donald Trump that it’s time to get packing,” said Rep. Margo Davidson (D-Delaware).

Davidson is a delegate to the Democratic Convention, though she’ll only participate virtually. She has a laundry list of grievances about the president. “The way he treats the press, the way he treats African-Americans, the way he treats women.”

According to Pew Research, 54 percent of white women voted for Trump in 2016. Rep. Sue Helm (R-Dauphin/Perry) was one of them. He will get her vote again in November.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet [the president] four different times and I see the compassionate person that he is,” Helm said.

Lara knows that her father-in-law’s approval numbers among women have been sagging and blames that on negativity from the mainstream media.

She did, however, offer a slight concession to his critics. “It’s very fair for people to say, ‘I don’t like all the Tweets that he puts out,’ maybe they don’t like his tone all the time, but you can’t argue with the results.”

The Trump campaign promised more visits to Pennsylvania ahead of the election, which is November 3.

