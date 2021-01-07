For the first time in a decade, Democrats take control of both chambers of congress.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, both of the democratic candidates declared the winners in Georgia’s runoff election.

In a major victory, Democrats have seized control of the Senate, after it became clear Wednesday that both Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won the Georgia Senate runoff races against Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

“In this moment, we’ve got to bring people together,” said Warnock.

“Whether you were for me or against me, I’ll be for you,” said Ossof.

The two projected winners both making history for the state. Ossoff – a former investigative reporter who will also be the youngest sitting senator and first jewish senator from Georgia, and Warnock – a former pastor for a historic black church.

“The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States Senator,” Warnock added.

While the Republicans initially vowed to mount legal challenges if they lost, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp shutting down pressure to overturn the state’s election results after hundreds of anarchists took over the U.S. Capitol.

“For those of you that have been calling on a special session, you can now see what that would look like,” Kept said.

The Democrats’ victories were deeply consequential for Georgia and the nation – tipping the scales of power in the senate.

Democrats are now split with Republicans 50-50, with democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.

A majority for senate democrats could mean President-elect Joe Biden would have an easier time getting his agenda passed through Congress.

One of the state’s top election official’s placing the blame squarely on the president in a state Republicans have previously claimed victory to.

This marks the first time in a decade that Democrats have controlled both chambers of Congress.